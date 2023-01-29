More than 26,000 people to have gas in Georgia in 2023

29 Jan. 14:10

In Georgia, in 2023, it is planned to allocate 88 million lari (about $33 million) for the gasification of the regions, the press service of the country's government reports.

The issues of gasification of villages and provision of gas to the population became one of the main issues at the meeting of Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili with the government's economic team the day before.

The statement issued after the meeting says that up to 150 villages in Georgia will be provided with gas.

Earlier, the Georgian government promised that the whole population would have gas in 2024.