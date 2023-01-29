Four new laws to come into force in Russia in February

29 Jan. 14:50

In February 2023, four new laws will come into force in Russia. This is stated in a message published on the State Duma's Telegram channel.

In particular, from the first day of next month, retaliatory measures to introduce a price cap for Russian oil will come into force.

A new law on the "sovereign runet" also enters into force. According to it, administrative liability for the failure of a telecom operator with an autonomous system number to comply with the requirements for ensuring the stable functioning of communication facilities will appear in Russia.

In addition to this, from February 3, a law will come into force that will allow state hunting inspectors to conduct regular raids to identify violations and carry out preventive work. Hunting inspectors were given the right to use force and use weapons to detain violators.

Moreover, since February, maternity capital will be indexed by 11,9% in Russia. Now it will amount to 587 thousand rubles for the first child, and 775,6 thousand rubles for the second one.