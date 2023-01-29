German Chancellor wants to continue contacts with Putin

29 Jan. 15:40

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz intends to continue telephone conversations with Russian President Vladimir Putin. He stated this in an interview with the Tagesspiegel newspaper.

He stressed that it was important to have a dialogue with the Russian leader.

The German Chancellor also said that conversations with Vladimir Putin were normal. Despite the absolutely different views on the situation, the tone of such talks cannot be called impolite, Scholz added.

Let us remind you, Vestnik Kavkaza reported that at the beginning of 2023, the German government reported that they continued to maintain contacts with Russian representatives at various levels. The Government also noted that Chancellor Olaf Scholz and a number of other leaders of the EU countries communicated directly with the head of the Russian state.

The need to maintain contacts with Vladimir Putin was stated by the President of the European Council, Charles Michel too. According to him, it is necessary to solve humanitarian issues.

Until recently, French President Emmanuel Macron also maintained a dialogue with the head of the Russian state, but in recent weeks Parisian policy on this issue has changed.