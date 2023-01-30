Iran receives messages from JCPOA parties through Qatari FM

30 Jan. 10:40

Iranian foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said that Iran has received messages through Qatar from the parties to a 2015 nuclear deal.

At a joint press conference with his Qatari counterpart Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani after their meeting in Tehran on Sunday, Amir-Abdollahian appreciated Qatar's goodwill in helping bring all sides closer to the final steps toward reaching an agreement on the revival of the nuclear deal, official news agency IRNA reported.

For his part, the Qatari foreign minister said the U.S. has handed over a series of messages to Qatar to be conveyed to Iran, adding the messages are related to the nuclear agreement but perhaps not directly, ISNA reported.