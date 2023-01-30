Lavrov urges Israeli, Palestinian FMs to refrain from further escalation

30 Jan. 11:00

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has called on Israel and Palestine to refrain from actions capable of provoking further degradation of the situation in the zone of the conflict between the two states, the Russian foreign ministry said on Sunday.

Lavrov held phone calls with his Israeli and Palestinian counterparts, Eli Cohen and Riyad al-Maliki on January 28 and 29.

The Russian diplomat called on the Israeli and Palestinian partners to demonstrate utmost responsibility and refrain from any actions capable of provoking further degradation of the situation.

The Russian side stressed that Moscow is concerned over the new spiral of violence in the zone of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, which is fraught with the resumption of a full-scale armed confrontation leading to further casualties and damages.

According to the ministry, it was an open and sincere exchange of views on the prospects for the development of the situation in the Middle East region with a focus on the problems of the Palestinian-Israeli settlement. Sergey Lavrov stressed the acute necessity of the resumption of the efforts of the Quarter of international mediators to relaunch the negotiating process between the Israeli and Palestinian sides on the basis of international law as soon as possible.