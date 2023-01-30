Saakashvili's party gets another leader

30 Jan. 11:20

Elections were held in Georgia to determine the leader of the country's largest opposition party, the United National Movement (UNM). According to the results, party head Nika Melia will be replaced with Levan Khabeishvili.

Elections for the chairmanship of the opposition United National Movement party were underway on January 28-30 by electronic voting. More than 41,000 people cast their votes online.

Four candidates were running for the chairmanship - the incumbent chair of the party, Nika Melia (40%) and other party members Levan Khabeishvili (52.5%), Nona Mamulashvili (3.73%) and Giorgi Mumladze.

