Erdogan says Ankara may 'shock' Sweden

Turkey may take a decision on Finland's NATO membership that will "shock" Sweden, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has announced.

"We can give a different response to Finland if necessary, and Sweden will be shocked when we give this different response for Finland," the Turkish leader said.

On January 21, leader of the far-right Straight Course party Rasmus Paludan publicly burned a copy of the Quran in front of the Turkish embassy in Stockholm. Following this incident, the process of considering Sweden’s bid for NATO’s membership has been suspended.