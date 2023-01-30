Azerbaijan holds farewell ceremony with Orkhan Asgarov

30 Jan. 12:20

The farewell ceremony for Orkhan Asgarov, who died during the terrorist attack on the Azerbaijani Embassy in Tehran on January 27, has ended.

Orkhan Asgarov was buried in the Alley of Martyrs II in Baku.

The funeral was attended by officials, relatives of the martyr, as well as Head of the State Security Service of Azerbaijan Ali Nagiyev, Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov, Defense Industry Minister Madat Guliyev, Minister of Internal Affairs Vilayat Eyvazov, and others.

Yesterday, the body of Orkhan Asgarov was handed over to his family at the airport and then brought to the Tazapir mosque in Baku.

An armed attack took place at the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Iran on January 27, 2023. The gunman killed the head of the security service and wounded two embassy guards.