Trump kicks off presidential campaign

30 Jan. 13:20

Former U.S. President Donald Trump has kicked off his presidential election campaign having visited New Hampshire and South Carolina.

According to the CNBC TV channel, campaign’s events differed from "the raucous rallies in front of thousands of devotees" usual for Trump. For instance, in Columbia, South Carolina the former president met with about 200 people.

Trump’s aides view this as the first step to the public phase of the 2024 election campaign. In his speech he focused on criticizing the Biden administration’s foreign policy decisions.

Many Republicans are also considering the possibility of launching their own White House bids. For example, New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu and former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley may throw their hats into the ring.

On November 15, Trump said that he would participate in the 2024 presidential election. The incumbent US president said that he planned to run for reelection on November 9 but cautioned that he would make the final decision in early 2023.