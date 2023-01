30 Jan. 13:40

Former McDonald's restaurants owned by LLC Food Solutions KZ have fully resumed operation in Almaty, Kostanai and Karaganda, the managing company's press service said in a statement.

Twenty-one out of 24 restaurants in Kazakhstan are now open.

Restaurants in Aktobe and Atyrau will open later this week. The chain's last restaurant in Astana is scheduled to open on June 1, with six out of seven restaurants currently functioning in the capital.