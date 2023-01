30 Jan. 14:20

The euro exchange rate rose above 76 rubles during foreign currency trading on Moscow Exchange on Monday for the first time since January 9, according to trading data.

As of 1:37 p.m. Moscow time, the euro was up by 0.73% at 76.0025 rubles.

By 1:50 p.m., the euro exchange rate narrowed gains to 0.62% trading at 75.92 rubles. Meanwhile, the dollar exchange rate was up by 0.16% at 69.57 rubles.