Moscow and Islamabad seek to boost cooperation in energy sphere

30 Jan. 14:40

Russia and Pakistan are seeking to intensify bilateral cooperation, primarily in the energy sector, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

"Moscow and Islamabad have a mutual desire to increase bilateral cooperation, primarily in energy and other sectors of the economy," Lavrov said at a meeting with Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in Moscow.

Earlier in the month, Russian Energy Minister Nikolay Shulginov and Pakistani Minister for Economic Affairs Ayaz Sadiq said in a joint statement that Moscow and Islamabad would approve all the details of Russia's oil and gas supplies to Pakistan by March.

In addition, the energy minister noted that Russia could take part in Pakistan’s power generation projects, including on modernization and construction of hydroelectric power plants, as well as modernization of thermal power plants.