Kremlin comments on Putin-Erdogan relations

30 Jan. 15:00

The relations between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan are based on mutual trust and respect, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday.

"President Putin and President Erdogan have special relations. They are indeed based on mutual trust, mutual respect and adherence to the commitments they take on. The ability to follow through on what they say, on their commitments, is mutually appreciated," the spokesman said.

Earlier Vesnik Kavkaza reported that Erdogan has described his relations with the Russian leader and between the two countries in general as honest and trust-based.