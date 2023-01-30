Russia records 5,979 new daily COVID-19 cases

30 Jan. 15:20

Russia recorded 5,979 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Monday.

The country’s total cases have reached 21,944,400.

As many as 380 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 1,519 and St. Petersburg’s cases increased by 736.

Russia’s coronavirus recoveries rose by 3,861 to 21,343,177 in the past 24 hours, the crisis center reported.

Russia recorded 38 coronavirus fatalities in the past 24 hours. The total death toll has climbed to 395,022.