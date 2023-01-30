New U.S. envoy pays first visit to Russian foreign ministry

30 Jan. 16:00

The United States new Ambassador to Russia Lynne Tracy has arrived at Russia’s foreign ministry for the first time since her appointment to the post, a TASS correspondent reported on Monday.

According to the correspondent, she entered the ministry’s building without making any comments.

She is expected to meet with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov to hand over her credentials. After that, she will be able to assume her de facto duties. Tracy has been in Russia since Thursday.

She was met by anti-american protesters rallying in front of the U.S. embassy.

Vestnik Kavkaza earlier reported that Lynne Tracy arrived in Moscow few days ago.