Iranian top diplomat’s visit to Russia date to be determined

30 Jan. 16:20

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian will pay a visit to Russia at some time in the future, but the date has not yet been agreed upon, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said on Monday.

"Various dates are being looked at. The visit will take place, but no concrete date has been agreed to as of yet. The visit has not been canceled, it has been postponed," he told journalists.

Talks between Russian and Iranian top diplomats were originally scheduled for January 17 in Moscow. However, the Russian foreign ministry said that the talks had been postponed to a later date upon the agreement between the sides.