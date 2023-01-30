Russian Foreign Ministry assesses Xi Jinping’s visit to Russia

30 Jan. 16:40

China’s President Xi Jinping’s visit to Russia will be the key event in relations between Moscow and Beijing in 2023, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in comments on the results of Moscow’s diplomacy for 2022.

"This year, Russia and China will join efforts to enhance and promote further bilateral relations between the two governments. As you know, Russian President Vladimir Putin has invited Chinese leader Xi Jinping on an official visit this spring. We proceed from the understanding that this will be the central event in the bilateral agenda for 2023," the Russian Foreign Ministry emphasized.