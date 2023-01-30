РУС ENG

Dollar surpasses 70 rubles on Moscow Exchange

Dollar surpasses 70 rubles on Moscow Exchange

The dollar surpassed 70 rubles for the first time since January 11, 2023, on the Moscow Exchange on Monday.

As of 15:39 Moscow time, the dollar rose by 0.86% to 70.055 rubles. By 15:55 Moscow time, the dollar added 0.95% and reached 70.12 rubles.

Earlier, the euro surpassed 76 rubles for the first time since January 9. By 15:55 Moscow time, the euro rose by 1.23% to 76.38 rubles, while the yuan increased to 10.37 (+1.07%).

Meanwhile, the MOEX index added 0.19% and reached 2,193.54 points and the RTS index fell to 985.53 points (-0.69%).

175 views
Поделиться:
Print:

Last News

Videos