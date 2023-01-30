Dollar surpasses 70 rubles on Moscow Exchange

30 Jan. 17:00

The dollar surpassed 70 rubles for the first time since January 11, 2023, on the Moscow Exchange on Monday.

As of 15:39 Moscow time, the dollar rose by 0.86% to 70.055 rubles. By 15:55 Moscow time, the dollar added 0.95% and reached 70.12 rubles.

Earlier, the euro surpassed 76 rubles for the first time since January 9. By 15:55 Moscow time, the euro rose by 1.23% to 76.38 rubles, while the yuan increased to 10.37 (+1.07%).

Meanwhile, the MOEX index added 0.19% and reached 2,193.54 points and the RTS index fell to 985.53 points (-0.69%).