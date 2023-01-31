Russian leader and Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince discuss OPEC

31 Jan. 9:20

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud had a telephone conversation, the Kremlin’s press service said on Monday.

"Issues of further development of bilateral cooperation in the political, trade-economic and energy areas, and interaction within the OPEC+ framework to ensure stability of the global oil market were discussed," the Kremlin’s press service said.

The last time the Russian President and the Saudi Crown Prince spoke by phone was in September 2022.

Earlier, Vestnik Kavkaza reported that the Saudi Foreign Ministry noted the importance of partnership with Russia, adding that Riyadh would continue to cooperate with Moscow in various areas.