Refutation of Lachin road "blockade" reported heard at International Court of Justice

31 Jan. 10:20

Azerbaijan resolutely rejects groundless accusations that a peaceful protest of Azerbaijanis at the Lachin road is a "blockade", Deputy Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Elnur Mammadov said during the public hearing at the UN International Court of Justice.

"Tragically, Armenia has ceased upon the Lachin road protest to try to create political leverage in the ongoing peace negotiations between the two states, and, instead of trying to resolve issues, it encourages hatred and fear of Azerbaijan and Azerbaijanis," he said.

The deputy minister noted that Azerbaijan has not imposed any restrictions on the traffic along the Lachin road, not could it. According to the trilateral statement, the Lachin road is under control of the Russian peacekeepers.

"The protester have repeatedly said that they have no intention of blocking the road. Dozens of cars of the peacekeepers, ICRC travel along the road every day," Mammadov added.

The hearings on the case of Azerbaijan against Armenia will be held today at the UN International Court of Justice in the Hague.

