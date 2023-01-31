Putin’s State of the Nation Address can be expected after February 20

31 Jan. 10:40

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s State of the Nation Address may take place after February 20, a source in the Russian State Duma said on Monday.

"The [president’s] state of the nation address can be expected on February 20 or 21," the source said.

Another source said that it is highly likely that the president will deliver his annual address to the national parliament after February 20, TASS reported.

Putin delivered his previous State of the Nation Address in April 2021. He skipped 2022 because of the rapidly developing situation.