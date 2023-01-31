Baku warns Azerbaijani citizens against traveling to Iran

31 Jan. 11:00

Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued a travel advisory, warning its citizens against traveling to Iran.

On January 27, around 8:30 am Baku time, there was an armed terrorist attack against the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Iran. As a result of the terrorist act, Orkhan Asgarov, head of the security service of the Embassy, was killed, and two people were injured. Azerbaijani embassy staff was evacuated from Iran.

Due to the unstable situation in the Islamic Republic and the terrorist attack against the diplomatic mission of our country, the citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan are advised not to visit the Islamic Republic of Iran unless necessary. Those who visit are advised to exercise increased caution.

Citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan who are currently in Iran are advised to observe safety and security rules. Citizens of Azerbaijan who are currently in the Islamic Republic can contact the Consulate General of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Tabriz for consular and other inquiries.