Russian deputy FM and Azerbaijani envoy discuss relevant issues

31 Jan. 11:20

Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin and Azerbaijani Ambassador to Russia Polad Bulbuloglu discussed prospects for the normalization of Armenia-Azerbaijan relations, as well as cooperation between Moscow and Baku within the implementation of the Declaration on allied interaction between Russia and Azerbaijan.

"During the meeting, the state and prospects of bilateral cooperation within the implementation of the Declaration on allied interaction between Russia and Azerbaijan dated February 22, 2022, were discussed. Also, relevant international and regional issues were also touched upon, including prospects for the normalization of Armenia-Azerbaijan relations based on the realization of trilateral agreements between the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan, and Armenia," the statement reads.