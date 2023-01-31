Ilham Aliyev: We hope Hungarian companies to help restore Karabakh

31 Jan. 11:40

Azerbaijan looks forward to engaging Hungarian companies in reconstruction work in the Karabakh region, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said at an expanded meeting with Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban on January 30.

"We hope to see Hungarian companies participating in reconstruction of Karabakh area. We discussed today with Mr. Prime Minister this and other issues," President Ilham Aliyev said.

The head of state noted that they also see good opportunities for cooperation with Hungary in the field of demining. He recalled that more than a million mines have to be cleared. "Therefore, taking into account Hungary's experience in this field, we are seeing good opportunities for cooperation," President Aliyev said.