Turkey to hold gas summit in Istanbul in mid-February

31 Jan. 13:20

Turkey will hold a gas summit in Istanbul on February 14-15, with representatives of gas-producing nations and consumers among European countries to be invited, Turkish Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Fatih Donmez said.

"Turkey is going to become a big supermarket for gas trade soon. In this respect, we will hold a gas summit in Istanbul on February 14-15, at which we will bring producers from the Middle East, from Caspian, Central Asian [countries] and consumers from Europe to one table," he said in an address broadcast by TVNET channel.