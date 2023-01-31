Tourist flow from Russia to Turkey up in 2022

31 Jan. 14:00

Tourist flow from Russia to Turkey increased by 11.5% year-on-year in 2022 reaching 5.2 million trips, the Association of Tour Operators of Russia (ATOR) reported on Tuesday, citing data from the Turkish Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

"Russians ranked second in terms of tourist flow to Turkey in 2022 (5,232,611 arrivals). Due to the geopolitical crisis, which led to a reduction in air travel by Russian airlines, the tourist flow from Russia to Turkey increased by 11.5% by 2021, but still remained 25.4% less than in 2019," according to the statement.

In 2022, most of Russians (57.9%) travelled to Antalya, about 28.2% to Istanbul and 6.9% to the Aegean region of the country. Antalya resorts received 3 million Russians in 2022. This is 15.4% less than in 2021 and 45.6% less than in 2019. Russia still ranks first in terms of tourist flow to Antalya. Germany ranks second and the UK ranks third, ATOR says.

In total, 44.6 million foreign tourists visited Turkey in 2022. Germany ranked first place in terms of tourist flow to Turkey in 2022, the UK ranked third, ATOR reports.