Turkey pressured by U.S. to impose sanctions against Russia

Washington is putting pressure on Ankara to impose sanctions against Russia, Turkish economist Bartu Soral said on Tuesday.

"Turkish economy is based not on planned production, but on unplanned trade. In other words, there is an understanding of an economy based on trade rather than manufacturing. There is no plan anyway. The U.S. is putting pressure on us, demanding an embargo against Russia, but there are no serious sanctions," Soral said.

The Turkish economist reportedly added that Erdogan was pursuing his own policy towards Russia, within the framework of which he established warm relations with Moscow.

The economist noted that if a study of public opinion among the Turkish population is carried out, it will become clear that anti-American and anti-Western sentiments are at their peak.