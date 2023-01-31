Russia records 5,792 new daily COVID-19 cases

31 Jan. 14:40

Russia recorded 5,792 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Tuesday. Russia’s total cases have reached 21,950,192.

As many as 1,337 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, up from 380 the day before. Hospitalizations declined in five regions of the country and rose in 74 regions.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 1,359 to 3,346,738 in the past day and St. Petersburg’s cases increased by 741 to 1,845,097.

Russia’s coronavirus recoveries rose by 6,102 to 21,349,279 in the past 24 hours, the crisis center reported. Recoveries increased by 2,458 to 3,149,426 in Moscow and by 895 to 1,801,752 in St. Petersburg.

Russia recorded 45 coronavirus fatalities in the past 24 hours. The total death toll has climbed to 395,067. Moscow’s fatalities surged by 13 to 47,889 in the past day and St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 deaths rose by ten to 36,992.

Vestnik Kavkaza earlier today reported that, according to WHO, the COVID-19 still remains a global health emergency.