Georgian Dream party: it's sad that Saakashvili ruled the country for nine years

Chair of the ruling Georgian Dream party Irakli Kobakhidze said the imprisoned former President Mikheil Saakashvili had "confirmed he is an ordinary agent" of a foreign state.

Kobakhidze noted Saakashvili had not even been consulted about the purpose of his trip to Georgia.

The GD official added he considered it a “sad event” that “a person who admits to being an agent ruled the country for nine years".

