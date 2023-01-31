Pakistan mosque blast death toll rises to 92

31 Jan. 15:20

The death toll from a suspected suicide bomb that ripped through a mosque in northwestern Pakistan has risen to at least 92, marking one of the deadliest attacks in the country in years.

Peshawar deputy commissioner Shafiullah Khan on Tuesday confirmed the fatalities and said more than 80 victims were still being treated in hospital following the blast at the mosque in a police compound in the city.

Earlier, Pakistan’s Geo TV channel reported 72 people killed in the blast at the mosque. According to information of security services, a suicide bomber activated an explosive device during the noon prayer at the mosque where a lot of people had gathered, including policemen and servicemen. A rescue operation is still underway at the site and the number of victims may climb. It is noted that up to 500 people may have been at the mosque at the time of the explosion.

According to the TV channel, Tehreek-e-Taliban-e-Pakistan, a group outlawed in Pakistan and connected to the Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia), claimed responsibility for the attack.

Authorities in Peshawar have declared a medical emergency in all hospitals in the city, and have ordered rescue agencies to step up their relief efforts.