Senior Russian diplomat and U.S. ambassador meets again

31 Jan. 15:40

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov and U.S. Ambassador to Russia Lynne Tracy discussed arms control issues at a meeting on Tuesday, according to the Russian Foreign Ministry.

The two diplomats "discussed some pressing issues of arms control at the meeting," Russia’s diplomatic agency said.

This was Ryabkov’s second meeting with Tracy since she assumed the position of U.S. ambassador to Moscow. On Monday, the new U.S. envoy presented copies of her diplomatic credentials to the Russian deputy foreign minister.