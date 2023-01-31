Operation against Iranian spy network underway in Azerbaijan

31 Jan. 16:20

The special operation is carried out by the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan against the Iranian spy network.

The operation is taking place in Baku and other regions of the republic.

The Azerbaijani Ministry of Internal Affairs is conducting a special investigation of the SalamNews website and InterAz TV channel - pro-Iranian media outlets in Azerbaijan.

Seven people were detained during the special operation.

Vestnik Kavkaza earlier reported that the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued a travel advisory, warning its citizens against traveling to Iran.