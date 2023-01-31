Lavrov: Iran to take part in Turkey-Syria normalization talks

31 Jan. 17:00

Russia can see the sense in involving Iran in further meetings on the Turkey-Syria settlement, Russia’s top diplomat Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday as he added that a relevant agreement had been reached.

Lavrov said Russia supported Turkey’s commitment to normalize relations with Syria and pledged further efforts to this end on the part of his country.

"Russia, Iran, and Turkey are members of the Astana troika, which has been handling the Syrian settlement. Therefore, I consider it absolutely logical that any further communication on bringing relations between Turkey and Syria back to normal will also involve Russia and Iran," Lavrov said at a press conference following his talks with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry.

"As for the timeframes and specific formats of participation, be it at the military, diplomatic or any other level, they are currently being specified," the Russian foreign minister added.