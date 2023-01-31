Putin and Pashinyan hold phone talks

31 Jan. 18:35

According to the Kremlin website, on Tuesday, January 31, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a telephone conversation.

The main topic of the conversation was the situation around Karabakh. In particular, the importance of the implementation of trilateral agreements previously reached by the Russian Federation, Azerbaijan and Armenia was noted.

In addition to this, the parties discussed topical issues of bilateral cooperation.

Let us remind you that, Vestnik Kavkaza previously reported, earlier this week, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced its readiness to hold a trilateral meeting with Azerbaijan and Armenia, which did not take place at the end of 2022. Then the Armenian department's representatives refused to negotiate at the last moment.

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry also announced its readiness to hold a postponed trilateral meeting. According to the head of the ministry, Jeyhun Bayramov, Baku aims to conduct these negotiations as soon as possible.