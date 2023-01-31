US criticizes Israel's settlement policy

31 Jan. 19:40

The head of the US State Department, Antony Blinken paid an official visit to Palestine during his Middle East tour. Here he held talks with President Mahmoud Abbas, during which Blinken criticized the Israeli side's policy to expand the construction of Jewish settlements in Palestinian lands.

Blinken stressed that the local residents houses' demolition and people's eviction is unacceptable, "as it leads to narrowing of the horizons of local residents' hope".

According to the chief of American diplomacy, these actions prevent the end of the conflict between Israel and Palestine on the basis of the creation of two states.

