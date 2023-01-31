Georgian economy grows by more than 10% in year

31 Jan. 19:55

In 2022, Georgia's economy grew by 10,1% on average. This was reported in the National Statistics Office of Georgia "Sakstat".

They noted that in December 2022, GDP growth was 11% higher than in the same period in 2021. This was achieved primarily due to the growth of production in the following areas: construction; defense industry; transport; trade; finance and insurance; hotels and restaurants.

The National Statistics Office also reminded that after the economic recession that occurred in 2020 (there was a decrease of 6,8%), the recovery process began in April 2021. In general, according to the results of 2021, the growth of the Georgian economy reached 10,5%