Azerbaijani and Russian diplomatic leaders Jeyhun Bayramov and Sergey Lavrov had a telephone conversation. The parties discussed ways to resolve the situation around the Lachin road, as well as Moscow's readiness to organize another round of talks between the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia on a draft peace treaty between the two countries.

"The ministers continued discussing ways to resolve the situation around the Lachin road", the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.