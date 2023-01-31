Iran detains all suspects in IRGC officer murder

31 Jan. 20:50

The officer was killed earlier this year. The deceased participated in the suppression of street protests that swept the country after the death of Mahsa Amini.

Suspects in the murder of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps' officer, which occurred at the beginning of the year, were detained in Tehran.

According to the Tasnim agency, one of them tried to rob the house where the victim's brother lived. The officer tried to stop the attacker, but he shot him with a pistol.

Iranian law enforcement officers also caught the criminal's accomplice. He confessed to the crime and gave the address where the officerэы killer lived.

The officer was killed in Tehran on January 4. Four bullets were found in his body.