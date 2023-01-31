Karachay-Cherkessia to learn how to set goal and achieve success

31 Jan. 21:20

In Cherkessk, a free psychological training starts, the participants of which will be told how to set and achieve goals correctly.

The training's host is a clinical psychologist Aminat Gogusheva. According to her, during the meeting, participants will learn the types of goals. The question - what is more important to achieve a short-term goal or follow their own "life directions" - will be also disscussed.

The psychologist noted that having achieved goals, a person can become "the author of his life", and as a result, the person's stress level decreases,the mood improves, and the ability to enjoy life returns.

However, in order to achieve the goals, it is necessary to have competent planning. Its peculiarities will be analyzed in the course of psychological work.