Saakashvili decides not to engage in politics in Georgia anymore

31 Jan. 22:15

Former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili congratulated Levan Khabeishvili on his election to the post of the Chairman of the country's largest opposition party, the United National Movement (UNM).

In a letter addressed to Khabeishvili, the former head of state stressed that he considered him a close person. According to Saakashvili, the new head of the United National Movement has great potential, so he will support him, and he will stop taking part in political activities in Georgia.

As Vestnik Kavkaza reported earlier, the election of a new chairman of the UNM ended on January 29. Levan Khabeishvili won with 52,5% of votes. Nika Melia received 40% of votes, and a former UNM party member Nona Mamulashvili got 3,73%.