U.S. curbs exports to number of Iranian firms

U.S. Department of Commerce on Tuesday has blacklisted seven organizations from Iran for " for contributing to Russia’s military and defense industrial base."

The corresponding notification was received on Tuesday in the electronic database of the Federal Register - a collection of official documents of the U.S. government.

The list included, in particular, several enterprises of the aviation industry, as well as the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Air Force.

"These seven entities, listed under the destination of Iran, have been determined by the U.S. Government to be acting contrary to the national security or foreign policy interests of the United States for contributing to Russia’s military and defense industrial base," the document says.