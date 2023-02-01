IOC rules out allowing Russian athletes to compete with national flag and anthem

1 Feb. 9:40

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) will not allow Russian athletes to participate in international competitions with their national flag and anthem, the organization’s press service said.

"The sanctions against the Russian and Belarusian State and Governments are not negotiable. They have been unanimously confirmed by the recent Olympic Summit meeting on 9 December 2022. They are: No international sports events being organised or supported by an IF or NOC in Russia or Belarus," an IOC spokesperson said, adding that no flag, anthem, colours or any other identifications whatsoever of these countries being displayed at any sports event or meeting, including the entire venue.

"No Russian and Belarusian Government or State official should be invited to or accredited for any international sports event or meeting," the spokesperson added.

As Vestnik Kavkaza reported, in 2022 the IOC urged international sports federations to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from taking part in international tournaments, citing the Ukraine crisis as the reason.