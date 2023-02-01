Türkiye may respond differently to Finland's NATO bid if...

1 Feb. 10:00

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu suggested a solution to help Finland improve its chances to have its NATO application approved by Ankara - seeking accession without fellow candidate Sweden.

“If the two countries want to follow a separate procedure, we said that we look at Finland more positively,” the minister suggested on Tuesday, as quoted by Turkish media.

Cavusoglu said Ankara understands the security concerns of the two nations, but wants them to reciprocate.

Earlier Vestnik Kavkaza reported that official applications of Stockholm and Finland to NATO began on May 18 last year. Sweden and Finland have not yet received ratification from Hungary and Türkiye for their accession, which requires the approval of all 30 NATO member states.