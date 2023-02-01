Ankara reminds Yerevan of opportunity to participate in multilateral regional projects

1 Feb. 10:20

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that Armenia may join regional projects in the future, including the Middle Corridor.

According to him, Turkey is trying to benefit from the situation in the region through the trilateral and quadrilateral mechanisms, APA reported.

The diplomat is confident that Türkiye-Azerbaijan-Georgia-Iran mechanisms will give a great advantage to the region.

The FM noted that Turkey increased the use of the Middle Corridor, which "will be of greater importance in the future."

Cavusoglu added that Armenia may join regional projects in the future.

Earlier, Vestnik Kavkaza reported that the first ever container block train departed from Uzbekistan to Europe with the CASCA + multimodal transport route. The container train traveled on the Uzbekistan - Turkmenistan - Azerbaijan - Georgia - Bulgaria/Europe route with a length of more than 4000 km.