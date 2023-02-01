Iran blocking investigation into Azerbaijani embassy terrorist attack

1 Feb. 10:40

Iran hinders the investigation into the terrorist attack at the Azerbaijani embassy in every possible way, trying to interfere with the receipt of documents related to the incident, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry reported.

Documents containing calls for international condemnation of the terror attack against the Azerbaijani Embassy in Iran, the identification and prompt punishment of the organizers and perpetrators of the terror act, as well as for the fulfillment of obligations arising from the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, were submitted on Jan. 27 to relevant international organizations and platforms for adoption.

Since the terror attack was committed and until now, the armed attack against the Embassy of Azerbaijan has been condemned by about 100 countries and the secretariats of a number of international organizations, and the necessity of punishing the perpetrators of this act has been emphasized in the statements.

Iran has tried to prevent the terror attack from being widely exposed at the international level in the international organizations which it is a member of and in which decisions are consensus-based. In this regard, Iran objected to the draft communiqués and statements submitted by Azerbaijan to the Coordinating Bureau of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) and to the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) immediately after the attack.

In addition, Iran has appealed to numerous countries for the support of its position in the aforementioned organizations, but support to Iran's position was given only by Syria and India among the 120 countries in the Non-Aligned Movement. The main claim voiced by these countries in opposition of the adoption of the aforementioned documents was that terror attacks in individual countries were not condemned in the Non-Aligned Movement before and bilateral issues between these countries were not brought to international platforms such as the Non-Aligned Movement.

However, the Non-Aligned Movement has, in many cases, adopted a number of documents condemning the terror attacks that have occurred in its member states and emphasizing the protection of diplomatic missions.

Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry has condemned this provocative step of Iran, saying it must comply with its international obligations. "Azerbaijan will use all relevant international platforms to widely condemn the terror act against its Embassy and punish the perpetrators of the said act," said the ministry.

Vestnik Kavkaza earlier reported that an armed attack took place at the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Iran on January 27, 2023. Following the assault, Azerbaijan evacuated its officials from the embassy, including those who suffered as a result of the attack and completely suspended the work of the embassy in Tehran.