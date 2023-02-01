Russia records 8,504 daily COVID cases, new high since October

1 Feb. 12:00

Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 8,504 over the past day to 21,958,696, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Wednesday.

In absolute terms, the number of daily cases has been the highest since October 23, 2022, when 8,672 cases were reported. A day earlier, 5,792 daily cases were recorded.

As many as 1,169 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, down 12.6% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients increased in 36 regions, while in 40 regions the figure decreased. The situation remained unchanged in nine regions. A day earlier, 1,337 people were rushed to hospitals.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 3,160 over the past day versus 1,359 cases a day earlier, reaching 3,349,898 according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 813 over the past day versus 741 a day earlier, reaching 1,845,910.

Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 6,729 over the past day, reaching 21,356,008. A day earlier, some 6,102 patients recovered.

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll rose by 41 over the past day, reaching 395,108. A day earlier, 45 COVID-19 deaths were registered.