Fees approved for repeat technical inspection of vehicles in Georgia

1 Feb. 13:00

Repeat inspections for vehicles across Georgia will involve a fee of 30 lari ($11) for owners of buses and trucks and 20 lari ($7) for light passenger and cargo vehicles starting today, chairman of the Union of Technical Inspection Centres Giorgi Shiolashvili confirmed on Wednesday.

Shiolashvili also told local media outlet Interpressnews regulations on monitoring visually perceptible emissions would probably come into force in the summer.

Starting this year, inspections will test emissions for the upper limit of 0.55% of carbon monoxide on idling engines, ahead of its further reduction to 0.5% in 2024 and 0.5/0.3% on idling and high idling speed modes respectively in 2025, as announced by the Ministry of Economy in December.

The state body said the gradual tightening of the regulations would ensure “full compliance with best international emission control practices” by 2025 and reduce environmental harm from vehicle emissions.