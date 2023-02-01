Azerbaijani and Israeli Defense Ministers hold phone talks

1 Feb. 14:00

Azerbaijan's Minister of Defense Zakir Hasanov and Minister of Defense of Israel Yoav Galant held phone talks today at the initiative of the Israeli side, according to the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.

Galant noted that Azerbaijan-Israel ties are based on friendship and mutual trust, and expressed satisfaction with the current relations between the two countries.

Colonel General Hasanov congratulated Galant on his appointment to the position of Minister of Defense of the State of Israel and expressed confidence that cooperation between the countries in the military sphere will expand.

During the conversation, discussed regional security issues and prospects for military-technical cooperation between the two countries.