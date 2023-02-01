Kazakhstan to close trade mission in Russia

1 Feb. 15:30

Authorities of Kazakhstan plan to close their trade mission in Russia, according to the draft government decree posted on the website of regulatory acts.

"The Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan decrees to liquidate the state institution ‘the Trade Mission of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the Russian Federation’ of the Ministry of Trade and Integration of the Republic of Kazakhstan," the document reads. Its public discussion will continue until February 15.

The Ministry of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan is instructed at the same time to take measures ensuing from this decree in cooperation with the State Property and Privatization Committee of the Kazakh Ministry of Finance.