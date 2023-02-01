Swedish MFA: relations with Türkiye worsened

1 Feb. 16:30

The issue of Sweden's accession to NATO spoiled relations with Türkiye, Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billström said.

He noted that the relations between the two countries are cold at the moment. "This is natural, but it seems to me that all attention should be focused on the future," the minister stressed.

Billström said that the deterioration of relations with Türkiye is not an obstacle for Sweden's NATO membership.

Esrlier Vestnik Kavkaza reported that Ankara said it refuses to admit Sweden or Finland to NATO until they satisfy Ankara’s requirements, as stipulated in the trilateral memorandum.